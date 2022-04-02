Exploring the ancient sculpture of Awantipora

Few days back an ancient magnificent sculpture was recovered from Kakapora area of Pulwama district. This sculpture was identified as that of Vishnu, and State Department of Archaeology claimed it as a significant recovery.

Indeed this is one of the significant archaeological artefact, but not any rarity, because there are scores of such significant artifacts already displayed in the archaeological of the museum at Srinagar.

This artefact is identified as that of deity of Hindu pantheon known as Vishnu. This sculpture is similar to those sculptures already found way back at the archaeological site of Awantipora.

This is a three headed Vishnu with its normal iconographic attributes, holding in left hand the lotus symbol while left hand holds a conch. The sculpture is shown wearing a decorative crescent type crown.

This artefact can probably be dated to the 9th century AD and belongs to the ancient school of sculpture art.