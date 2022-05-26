Exploring the deeper layers

Who founded Jammu and Kashmir archaeology and carried first archaeological works? What were the first major archaeological and numismatic discoveries?

Who were the first archaeologists, who undertook the first archaeological explorations and excavations? How many archaeological sites and monuments were then found and notified and where these sites are located?

How many numismatic hoards and other archaeological treasure troves were found and where those treasures have been kept? What is the present state of affair of Jammu and Kashmir archaeology? This entire information is scattered and not available in any of the archaeology literature. In fact there is no archaeology review of this land available anywhere.

Iqbal Ahmad, the local archaeologist and author, who has been since decades engaged in archaeology and numismatic researches of this land has done a wonderful job and wrote the first history of Jammu and Kashmir, titled “Archaeology of Jammu and Kashmir - a Review”.

It is an illustrated and updated documentation of archaeological events of entire Jammu and Kashmir. In his this book the author has almost attended all the quire raised above.

In this book the author has documented the archaeological and numismatic events containing fresh and updated information about the archaeological works under taken in Jammu and Kashmir right from its beginning 1900 AD up to the present times of December 31, 2021.