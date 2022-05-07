Exploring the Forgotten Village Architecture

This mould was erected on the designated place of the plinth and a semi wet earth was put into this mould layer by layer, which was then pressed down by feet by two to three persons standing inside the wooden frame of this mould. When desired height of this portion of the wall was ready, the mould (the wooden frame) was removed and placed in the similar way on the next step of the plinth and same practice was repeated till the whole wall of this floor of the super structure was raised.

Then it was the turn of wooden linter. The lintels were pieces of wooden logs or axe cut planks placed on row of wooden logs called Ked. It served as the lock of entire structure. After the ground floor was completed the same practice was repeated till the desired structure was completed.

The super structure was roofed over by a double pointed roofs formed of heavy wooden looms placed on the either sides of the roofs and these looms in turn were supported by a large loom called locally yekel. The super structure was also plastered with a reddish earthen plaster and usually front side of the house was colorfully plastered which gave an amazing look.

Sometimes several houses had also open verandahs, which were locally called Ivandaar Jioy, meaning house with open verandah. The houses of well to do families were usually roofed over by small pieces of wood called locally single, the windows and doors of such houses also were decorated with fine specimen of wood carving and lattice work, where as the houses of average villagers had got simple doors and windows of irregular shapes planks of wood.