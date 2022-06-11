Exploring the forgotten Vishu valley

The valley is approached by well macadamized roads from east, west and northern sides while its northern side is guarded by the peaks of Pir Panchal. This Valley extends from the spiritual town of Qaimoh in the east and is spread over a distance of about 150 Km on the either sides of Nallah Vishu up to Kousarnag in the west.

The antiquity of this valley goes thousands of years back as stray finds of Paleolithic and Neolithic tools had also been encountered from this valley, but most of these finds have gone unnoticed and unrecorded.

Interestingly in the recent times its antiquity was re-established when a group of teachers of school education department claimed to have encountered the evidences of fossil deposits from its upper reaches.

In deed there is no report of any systematic and scientific geological and archaeological survey of this valley recorded in any archaeological and geological literature, but there are few stray evidences of major archaeological finds of this valley recorded in the archaeological survey reports.