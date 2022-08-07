Exploring the 'March Session'

The School Education Department is determined to shift the academic session to March and is working out the modalities and overcoming the hiccups which may create any impediments in adopting the uniform academic calendar.

While the Higher Education Department (HED) has already shifted the academic session to July in line with the National Academic Calendar, the SED is in process of finalising the modalities for the same.

The exhaustive exercise is being done after the J&K Chief Secretary (CS) Dr Arun Kumar Mehta in April this year said the Jammu and Kashmir will fully implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) from the current academic session and will also move to a uniform academic calendar which in turn will be synchronised to the national academic calendar.

In this regard, the SED had constituted a high level committee to suggest modus-operandi for shifting the November session of exams to March from the current academic session.

"The government has already taken a decision to shift the academic session to March. The committee was only tasked to suggest the ways and means on how to go about it," one of the committee members who wished anonymity said.