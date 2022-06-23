Exploring the possibilities at CUK

NEP-2020 has envisaged that National Testing Agency (NTA) be assigned the task of conducting the entrance test for the admissions to various programs in higher education in India.

For the 2022 academic session, NTA has already announced the admissions and invited applications from the eligible candidates in various UG & PG programs for almost all central universities, along with the Central University of Kashmir (CUK).

Since then, CUK has been taking some practical and tangible measures to warmly greet the freshers, ensuring a better academic ethos at the campus.

Keeping in view their unlike aptitude and interests, there is no solitary academic corridor for students to pursue, nor does CUK expect students to follow the same academic path.

CUK has 09 schools with more than 21 departments in which nearly 35 UG plus PG programs are on offer for students to make their choices diverse.

All the departments in CUK are dedicated to explore different spheres of human discipline. Whether a student wants to pursue teaching or practice law, open a startup, or want to serve the public, the underpinning of the programs run in CUK gives a student the vision, develops creative thinking and life skills for a purposeful living.