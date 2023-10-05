Exploring the Treasure Trove of Ghoda Gali

One of the curious and magnificent treasure trove of ancient stone sculptures lies at a place known as Ghoda Gali, which is about 3 km before the main historical town of Gool Gulab Garh.

The site is gifted with number of equestrian statues, some of which are in the form of life size designed horses, while as some are in the form of spring Bowles. These Bowles are profusely carved and depicts both floral and geometrical designs.

The images of horses are also elaborately designed along with their riders. The riders are shown equipped with armory suits. This is a wonderful archaeological site, where such interesting and historic treasure trove has been found.

This archaeological site is yet to be properly investigated into, but the preliminary observations have revealed its significant archaeological importance and the site in view of its importance has been brought under ancient monuments protection act.

The local traditions associated with site have been connecting it to Mahabharata age and they believe that the site had been built by Pandvas during their exile period, when they had taken refuge in such abandoned places.

In fact the most of the archaeological sites built of massive stones here in Jammu and Kashmir are associated Pandvas. The grand remains of Martand, Avantipira and Parihaspora sites have also been attributed to Pandvas and locally pronounced as pandav lari (buildings of Pandavs), but historically speaking this is not the fact.