Eye donation: Your beacon to light up a dark life

BY DR AALIA RASOOL SUFI

Blindness continues to be one of the major public health ailments in developing countries which leads to physical, social and economic dependence of the blind on the family and society.

World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that 39 million people are blind in the world and corneal blindness accounts for 4% of the total blind population. India has the world’s largest corneal blind population and corneal blindness is the second leading cause of blindness after blindness due to cataract.

Scenario in Kashmir

A study done in Government Medical College Srinagar in 2019-2020 documented that the most common causes of corneal blindness in Kashmir were corneal infections (57.54%), bullous keratopathy (17.30%), trauma (10.26%),and advanced keratoconus (7.60%).

In comparison to other causes of blindness like cataract and retinal disorders that are primarily seen in the older age group, 87 % of the cases of corneal blindness were seen in people less than 50 years of age. Therefore the impact of corneal blindness (i.e. total blind years) is greater.

How to combat the problem of corneal blindness

Most of the cases of corneal blindness are treatable and require corneal transplantation for rehabilitation. Corneal transplantation is a surgical procedure where a damaged or diseased cornea is replaced by a healthy donor corneal tissue. Corneal transplantation remains to this day one of the most successful and most often performed human transplants.