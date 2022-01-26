Faiz, and the misfortune of Urdu literature

This prelude takes me to one of the most comprehensive and profound poets of the Urdu language – Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Like the imbibing Urdu language itself, Faiz is an amalgamation of many forces, which collate to make his poetry worth reading.

As vast as the expanses of Urdu and human endeavour itself; Faiz combines in himself the vibrancy of love and revolution.

His writing weds the two themes so intricately - that it becomes hardly discernible, when he speaks of love and when he vouches for social struggle. Rather, he sees a common thread running through both – Romanticism.

His work, stemming from his creed and struggle, perfectly reflect the words of Wordsworth, who termed poetry as the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings – Faiz himself, when asked to advise aspiring writers, recited the first lines of his famous poem Lauh o Qalam