Faiz, and the misfortune of Urdu literature
Not long back, I happened to stroll past a local Urdu book exhibition. For a language spoken by hundreds of millions of people - I found it tragic, that the exhibition virtually confined itself to theological themes; the major part being only translations.
Even stranger is the fact that though Urdu has graduated as a lingua franca of the urban youth – few are versed, to read or recite in the language. This not only deprives us of the vast treasure of literary genius available in the language, but also halts the collective evolution of thought and society; that is possible only, in the language of the soil.
This prelude takes me to one of the most comprehensive and profound poets of the Urdu language – Faiz Ahmad Faiz. Like the imbibing Urdu language itself, Faiz is an amalgamation of many forces, which collate to make his poetry worth reading.
As vast as the expanses of Urdu and human endeavour itself; Faiz combines in himself the vibrancy of love and revolution.
His writing weds the two themes so intricately - that it becomes hardly discernible, when he speaks of love and when he vouches for social struggle. Rather, he sees a common thread running through both – Romanticism.
His work, stemming from his creed and struggle, perfectly reflect the words of Wordsworth, who termed poetry as the spontaneous overflow of powerful feelings – Faiz himself, when asked to advise aspiring writers, recited the first lines of his famous poem Lauh o Qalam
Hum parwarish e lauh o qalam karte rahen ge
Jo dil pe guzarti hai raqam karte rahen ge
Says Faiz, write not for fashion or out of imitation. Write what you feel. Write, what is true!
This theme was bound to clash with the consumerist ideals of both living, as well as writing. The charades that a capitalist society demands - does not spare either lauh, or qalam. Concurring on the common cause of progressive thought, Faiz, like many of his predecessors, and contemporaries – Prem Chand, Manto, Ismat Chugtai and the likes, had to face stern opposition. But also, not unlike them, Faiz fought back – in act, and through poetry. A major portion of his work, coming out of the dark prison cells, which so describes Faiz,
The thing is that in the jail cell one begins to experience the same state one experiences in adolescence. New perspectives become visible in everything, new colours, more experience...
In solitary confinement, says Faiz, when I had no paper, pen, letter or newspapers...many things were revealed at that time...do you know how many colours are there on the neck of a wild pigeon?... When seasons change, what effects it creates. How the first breeze of cool air of rainfall arrives after summer...that state of astonishment experiences a revival.
Faiz has a flair for romanticising everything that befell him. This, one finds in the entirety of his work. When people followed him, during a prison journey, enchained; sang Faiz,
Aaj bazaar me pa bajaulan chalo...
With your chains, among the people, shall ye walk
Turning tribulations into poetry, he continues,
Dast Afshan Chalo, Mast o Raqsaan Chalo
Khaakh bar sar chalo, khoon ba damaan chalo
With open arms, unfettered and dancing, shall ye walk
With dishevelled hair, and blood on your cloak, shall ye walk
Faiz turns the most horrid parts of oppression into romantic defiance. Not unlike the classic - Scarlet Letter ‘A’; a symbol of disgrace, which Hester Prynne wears with an unusually dignified air - Faiz turns societal contempt, into a proudly worn insignia of courage and idealism.
Faiz led a tumultuous life, which resonates through his poetry. From national and international honours, to the dark dungeons – what remained constant about him, though, was his Romanticism – Thusly describes Faiz,
Gham e Jahan ho Rukh e yaar ho ya dast e ado
Salook jis se kiya hum ne ashiqana kiya
Worldly travails, the face of my beloved, or the hunting hand of the enemy
Whomsoever I treated, I treated with love
Deeply influenced by Marxist thought; says Faiz, about reading the Communist Manifesto, for the first time,
...it felt as if someone had handed me the key to a treasure of the unknown...
He remained a Romantic Socialist throughout; working with the Union of Railway Workers, accepting the leadership of the Postal Workers’ Union, and taking up similar Socialist causes.
Consequently, receiving the coveted Lenin Peace Prize in 1962, he pleaded,
Human ingenuity, science and industry have made it possible to provide each one of us everything we need to be comfortable provided these boundless treasures of nature and production are not declared the property of a greedy few but are used for the benefit of all of humanity… However, this is only possible if the foundations of human society are based not on greed, exploitation and ownership but on justice, equality, freedom and the welfare of everyone…
He ended, summing up the true foundation of humanity - as it should be, and his own, as it was – with the mystical words of the beloved Persian poet Hafez of Shiraz,
‘Every foundation you see is faulty, except that of Love, which is faultless’,’
Faiz saw love as a panacea for every ill that afflicted society. Love, for him, was not confined within its usual themes; it encompassed a general outlook on human dealings. Faiz struggled for a society founded on love, with no place for social and economic exploitation therein.
At the same time, his Romanticism demanded sentience. He could not un-see, what he saw. He could not wish away the misery, he witnessed - that was wrought on mankind through war, conflict, poverty and strife.
Quoting the Persian poet Nizami, Faiz began the second section of his ‘Naqsh e Faryadi’ – I have sold my heart and bought a soul. Therein, the famous first poem,
Mujse pehli si mohabbat mere mahboob na maang
As worldly allure failed to blow off his compassion, Faiz wept over human ordeals,
Ja ba ja bikte hue kucha-o-bazar men jism
Human bodies being sold in streets and markets
haak men luthde hue ḳhuun men nahla e hue
Buried in soil and bathed in blood
jism nikle hue amraz ke tannuron se
Bodies plagued from plight and disease
piip bahti hui galte hue nasuron se
Pus flowing from the effect of wounds
His conscience doesn’t allow him to pass over this human adversity, says Faiz,
laut jaati hai udhar ko bhi nazar kya kiije
I encounter such misery, what can be done!
ab bhi dilkash hai tira husn magar kya kiije
You remain beautiful, (but) what can be done!
Faiz so well clubbed these apparently contradictory ideas in his Do Ishq, weaving together the ecstasy of romantic love, with the bliss of social struggle.
The last stanza, combining the two, in their consequences – read,
Choda nahi ghairon ne koi nawak e dushman
Adversaries did not leave any arrow of abuse unused
Chooti nahi apnon se koi tarz malamat
Friends did not, as well, shy away form of any blame
Is ishq, na us ishaq pe nadim hai magar dil
Still, I am not ashamed of either of my love
Har daagh hai is dil me bajuz daagh e nadamat
Wounds are there in my heart, except the wound of guilt
Urdu literature offers such expanses of beauty; of love, of struggle, of Romanticism. The intense self-reflection it offers, remains a treasure trove to be unearthed. Side-stepping such works, on the other hand, makes our thought and literature, divorced from each other.
The bigger misfortune is to confine Urdu Literature to theological themes, and allow for the vast ambit of socio-political and philosophical subjects, to go unheard and unnoticed. The result is an obvious shrinking of the mental canvass; where authors can be flaunted, but not understood.
