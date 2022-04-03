Far and Forgotten: Tale of Kashmir's headless, staff-less schools

The schools are deprived of proper classrooms and adequate staff at a time when the government is making tall claims of imparting quality education and having equipped schools with other facilities like CAL centres or ICT laboratories.

Gurez education zone in Bandipora district is a case in point. The zone has around seven higher secondary schools out of which the post of principal in five higher secondary schools is vacant.

Not only this, out of 12 high schools, five are without a headmaster. “This zone has been completely neglected by the government due to which schools are headless and no basic facilities are provided to these schools as well,” said a school teacher wishing not to be named.

“The successive regimes did not order promotions for the last many years due to which the vacancies piled up and schools are still headless,” he said.