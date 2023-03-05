Fast-track recruitment process in Universities

Unfortunately, instead of encouraging fast track recruitments, some University professors who are lobbying for retirement age enhancement are making false claims that research scholars are suffering because of their retirement. The fact is when vacant posts will be filled in all universities within a span of two to three months, it will address the issue. Merely for this issue the Government cannot consider age enhancement. These research scholars also have Co-Supervisors who can take care of their research guidance during this period till posts are filled up.

"Civil servants are working with dedication. Non teaching staff in Universities are working with dedication. Why is faculty in Universities being singled out for discussion on retirement age enhancement," said a civil service officer in JK Administration, adding that such decisions are detrimental to addressing unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir and should not be taken in haste.

He said that the Government should seek feedback from the general public and student community on such issues. It is important for the Jammu and Kashmir government to make recruitment of Assistant Professors on a fast track basis instead of increasing the retirement age of Professors.

The fact is that there are highly competent Assistant Professors in need of jobs. They can do great justice with the Profession of teaching. They cannot be deprived of their right to jobs. They can serve the society. Instead they will get frustrated by decisions like increase in retirement age.

It is also visible that the enhancement in the retirement age of the University professors doesn't seem to be a priority for the government right now as the advisor to the J&K Governor Rajiv Rai Batnagar says that it has been so long since there was a discussion on the matter in the government.

"Since then there has been no discussion on the issue," he told Greater Kashmir.