Fasting and Diabetes

Fasting has gained popularity in the health and wellness community, with many claiming it has numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes.
Type 2 diabetes is a condition that affects millions of people worldwide. It occurs when the body becomes resistant to insulin, a hormone that helps regulate blood sugar levels.
According to the recent research intermittent fasting diet could help lower the chances of developing type 2 diabetes. A fasting diet that promotes eating early in the day might be the key to lowering the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Researchers from the University of Adelaide and South Australian Health and Medical Research Institute (SAHMRI) compared two different diets: a time restricted, intermittent fasting diet and a reduced calorie diet to see which one was more beneficial for people who were prone to developing type 2 diabetes.
“People who fasted for three days during the week, only eating between 8am and 12pm on those days, showed a greater tolerance to glucose after 6 months than those on a daily, low-calorie diet.
Participants who followed the intermittent fasting diet were more sensitive to insulin and also experienced a greater reduction in blood lipids than those on the low-calorie diet.”
According to the official data, Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has registered more than 700 cases of Type 2 diabetic cases of adolescents below the age group of 25.
The data shows a 20 percent increase in the cases over the few years.In 2015, Type 2 diabetes was found only in 5 percent in the age group between 10 to 25 years.
According to the doctors, cases of Type 2 diabetes in adolescents and children is a “cause of great concern.”
“Type 2 diabetes is now common among adolescents below the age group of 25. This year, the occurrence of Type 2 diabetes among youngsters below 25 years have increased by 15 percent which is alarming and needs to be taken care of. It is 20 percent now,” he said.
Doctors said that the reasons behind diabetes and other diseases is only bad lifestyle. People especially youngsters, adolescents and children should bring changes in their lifestyle. Lifestyle diseases are connected with the way people live, eat, sleep and handle stress in life. Most of the patients do not exercise and eat a healthy balanced diet. Youngsters mostly spend time indoors which leads them into trouble.
Doctors said that it is important to limit intake of junk food, limit daily carb intake, add protein, food rich in fibre in your diet, take plenty of fluids, eat fruits and vegetables and do not forget to burn calories.
Fasting has been shown to have numerous health benefits. By improving insulin sensitivity, promoting weight loss, lowering inflammation, improving blood sugar control, and increasing autophagy, fasting can help to improve overall health and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.
Fasting is defined as voluntarily abstaining from food and drink for a set period. There are different
The Effects of Fasting on Diabetes
Fasting can have both positive and negative effects on diabetes, depending on the type of fasting and the individual's condition. Here are some potential benefits and risks:
Benefits of Fasting for Diabetes:
Lower blood sugar levels: During fasting, the body uses stored glucose (glycogen) for energy, which can help lower blood sugar levels. This can be particularly beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes, as high blood sugar levels are a hallmark of the condition.
Improved insulin sensitivity: Fasting can increase the body's sensitivity to insulin, allowing it to use insulin more efficiently. This can be helpful for people with insulin resistance, a condition in which the body produces insulin but doesn't use it effectively.
Weight loss: Fasting can be an effective tool for weight loss, which is essential for managing type 2 diabetes. Losing weight can improve insulin sensitivity and reduce the need for medication.
Reduced inflammation: Fasting has been shown to reduce inflammation, which is often higher in people with diabetes. Chronic inflammation can contribute to insulin resistance and other complications.
Risks of Fasting for Diabetes:
Hypoglycemia: Prolonged fasting can lead to low blood sugar levels (hypoglycemia), which can be dangerous and even life-threatening for some individuals, particularly those taking medication to lower blood sugar levels.
Dehydration: Fasting can also lead to dehydration, which can exacerbate existing complications of diabetes, such as kidney disease.
Ketoacidosis: People with type 1 diabetes who fast for an extended period may be at risk of developing diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition in which the body produces high levels of ketones.
In conclusion, fasting has been shown to have numerous health benefits, including reducing the risk of Type 2 diabetes. By improving insulin sensitivity, promoting weight loss, lowering inflammation, improving blood sugar control, and increasing autophagy, fasting can help to improve overall health and reduce the risk of developing chronic diseases.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.