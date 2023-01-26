Fill the gaps in health sector

While visiting some hospitals and PHCs in Leh District I witnessed the doctors and para-medical staff very attentive towards patients. I found empathy between doctors and patients.

A territory which remains cut-off during winter has succeeded to maintain impeccable system in government health centres for the betterment of patient care.

Even after 4.00 pm, doctors were available in OPD happily doing their professional duties while as our doctors in government hospitals get irritated if a senior citizen asks twice about the medicine and prescription; reason is simple.

The doctors practicing in government hospitals start private practise in early hours, even performing surgeries; they get exhausted and thus often lose patience during duty hours in government hospitals.

The other reason is the huge rush in government hospitals, and the shortage of doctors and para-medical staff in almost all hospitals, PHCs, Sub-District hospitals etc.

When I filed an RTI in Directorate of Health Services Kashmir, replies filed by respective CMOs, BMOs and Medical Superintendents are revealing. In Srinagar city there are two hospitals in Downtown Srinagar, namely JLNM-Rainawari, and Gousia Hospital Khanyar.

There has been witnessed a huge rush of patients in OPD/IPD, but these two Hospitals have shortage of doctors and para-medical staff. The situation is worst in far flung areas of Valley like Kupwara, Karnah, Machil and few hilly areas of South Kashmir where there is acute shortage of doctors, nurses and other para-medical staff as per RTI reply filed by concerned BMOs.

During emergency and accidents in Kashmir Valley there is lone territory care hospital namely Sher e Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura. Patients not only from Srinagar City but from other District Headquarters, as well as from Pir Panjal and Chinab valley report daily for consultation as well as for specialised treatment.

This hospital is also facing shortage of staff which gives tough time to patients waiting in long queues outside the chambers of doctors. In J&K there is alarming rise in heart attack cases and during past couple of months, dozens of young people have died due to cardiac arrest.