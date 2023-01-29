Filling the learning gaps

The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) has presented a grim picture of J&K’s education sector in its latest report, raising questions about the learning abilities among the students and the lack of facilities in government schools.

The ASER report has pointed out several disruptions in learning of the students at different levels post-pandemic, throwing a major challenge for the government to fill the gaps, particularly at the primary level.

Even though the key findings of the National survey has highlighted some encouraging results in terms of the performances of the students' arithmetic, at the same time the survey has put forth disturbing revelations while commenting on the learning ability of the students.

Notably the ASER findings were made public after the data was collected from 557 villages of 20 districts in J&K. Around 10924 households and 21666 children in the age group 3 to 16 were surveyed.