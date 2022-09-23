Final frontier: Big Pharma plans to turn rural India into a cash cow

Foreign Brands

India’s two decades of economic growth has attracted consumer brands such as Coca-Cola Co. and Unilever. Rising incomes have powered increased motor vehicle ownership and also greater demand for processed foods. Active lifestyles were replaced by sedentary ones. In recent years, the country has been home to about 69 million diabetics, according to the International Diabetes Federation. China has about 110 million diabetes patients.

Over the last five years, virtually all the growth in the volume of medicines sold globally has been in the largest developing markets, while the developed world stagnated, according to a report last year by Quintiles IMS Holdings Inc. Among the fastest growing were China and India.

Chinese spent $116.7 billion on medicine in 2016, a figure that could reach as much as $170 billion in 2021. Spending in India is forecast to grow at an even faster rate-from $17.4 billion to as high as $3 ..

In rural India and China, where health-care access ranges from spotty to non-existent, there are almost 1.5 billion people, many of whom have never been tested for cholesterol levels, diabetes or heart disease.