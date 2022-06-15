Fiziks is a farm fruit

He would feel deeply for women suffrage and for the farmers. A hundred years before now, in May 1922, he published a proposal, entitled “A Proposed Amendment to the Federal Reserve Banking System”, in which he urged the Federal Reserve to issue interest-free currency to farmers, based on the value of commodities they produced. Similarly, Nikola Tesla must have inherited the knack of inventing from his mother who was an illiterate woman though, but it is said that she had designed numerous instruments for use at home and on the farm.

In our part of the world also, we see the children of farmers doing great in various professional regimes, besides Physics. It seems as if fertile minds come from fertile lands.

A popular Australian comedy film of late 80s, Young Einstein, had also chosen to portray Einstein as the son of an apple farmer in Tasmania though he actually was not.

Does farming have anything to do with physics. Of course not, neither by logic nor by reason or assertion. The two can be related purely by coincidence and co-relation.