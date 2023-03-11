FLU SEASON AND THE ELDERLY | A Focus on H3N2

Incubation Period:

The incubation period for H3N2 infection is typically between 1 to 4 days. During this time, infected individuals may not experience any symptoms but can still spread the virus to others. Once symptoms develop, infected individuals may continue to spread the virus for up to 7 days after symptoms first appear.

Symptoms:

Symptoms of H3N2 infection in seniors include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, fatigue, breathlessness, nausea, vomiting, and even diarrhea. In some elderly, confusion or changes in mental status may also occur and infection can lead to more severe complications such as pneumonia or respiratory failure, particularly in high-risk groups such as seniors with underlying health conditions.

The duration of H3N2 infection can vary from person to person, but in general, the illness can last for several days to a week or even more. The severity of symptoms can also vary widely, with some people experiencing mild symptoms while others may have more severe symptoms that can last longer.

Treatment:

Evidence suggests that some antiviral drugs can reduce the duration of viral replication and improve prospects of survival and can reduce the severity and duration of symptoms and prevent complications. Antiviral treatment is most effective when started within 48 hours of symptom onset. In addition to antiviral medication, seniors with H3N2 infection may require supportive care such as hydration, rest, and management of symptoms such as fever and cough.

Complications:

Seniors with H3N2 infection are at risk of serious complications such as pneumonia, dehydration, or worsening of underlying health conditions like heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes. They may also be at risk of falls due to weakness and dizziness. If left untreated, H3N2 infection can lead to hospitalisation.