Food Technology: A Bright Future

BY SAJAD MOHAMMED WANI

Food technology is a field that combines the aspects of science, engineering and nutrition to improve the quality, safety and sustainability of food products and processes. It involves study of characteristics of food, its nutritional composition, reactions and changes that take place at various levels of processing and storage, microbiological aspect of food to prevent spoilage and enhance shelf life. Food technologists aim to develop new products or technologies to improve the present scenario of food processing industries. Besides a food technologist is also involved in the safety and regulatory aspects of the developed product, inspection and accreditation of the food plant.

India has achieved self-sufficiency in food production and is now moving towards nutritional security. Due to increase in consumer awareness, people are mindful about the safety, quality and nutritional aspects of food they eat. The food processing industry has to satisfy the aspirations of consumers by making then available safe and wholesome food. This is where the role of food technologists comes in. Food processing is a sunrise industry and provides promising career opportunities to the young generation. However, one has to acquire the required skills and possess detailed knowledge of the subject for working in the industry.