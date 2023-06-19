“Fortunate people" rather than "Elderly people"

The term ‘Health’ is an abstract concept which is hard to grasp. A fundamental question arises, “Can an individual who does not suffer from any disease be called healthy?”

In 1948, The World Health Organization (WHO) defined health as the state of complete physical, mental and social well-being and not merely the absence of disease or infirmity. Health consists of physical, mental, social, vocational, moral, emotional and spiritual dimensions. Obviously, health is a dynamic and multi-dimensional state and the achievement of optimum health, especially among the elderly, is only possible through a holistic approach which caters to each of these dimensions.

How do we go about doing it? Dr. Hayward recommends ten easy health tips for seniors to help them live longer healthy and even thrive. These are: quitting smoking, being active, doing each day something one enjoys to maintain strength, balance and flexibility, eating well nutritious foods in the right amounts, maintaining a healthy weight.

Extra weight, preventing falls, staying uptodate on immunizations and other health screenings, preventing skin cancer, getting regular dental, eye and ear checkups, managing stress through fun and positive thinking and fanning the flame.

A study in the United States says more than 51% of elderly people fall due to climbing stairs. Every year there are 20,000 deaths in the US due to climbing stairs. Experts advise that after 65 years of age do NOT do these 10 actions:

Climbing up the stairs/ ladder; turn too fast / turn around; bend over your feet; putting on pants standing; Sit ups; turning left and right; Step backward; bend to lift heavy items; suddenly standing from the bed; straining too hard. Some of us tend to show bravado by trying to do things as though they are young and end up either breaking a bone or dislocating one, which they later find difficult to join in view of their age. It is always useful to have Anti-tetanus injection done on one’s own to keep safe from infections from abrasions and minor injuries that have the potential of developing into major problems.

There are four pieces of simple knowledge every Senior Citizen and every care giver would do well to remember about food choking, wrong pillow, leg cramps and tingling feet, which the ageing usually suffer and which have simple solutions. If choking on food, you only need to "raise your hand". By raising your hands above your head, the food stuck in your throat will go down by itself.

Wrong pillows can literally cause pain in the neck. You only need to lift your feet, then pull your toes and massage in a clockwise or counterclockwise direction. When feeling cramps in your left leg, raise your right hand high and when cramping is in your right leg, raise your left hand high, it will immediately feel better.