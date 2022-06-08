Fostering multidisciplinary research at colleges

As per the New Education Policy (NEP-2020), newly proposed four-year multidisciplinary bachelor’s degree programmes at colleges will provide an opportunity to students to experience the full range of holistic and multidisciplinary education besides allowing them to select major and minor subjects of their choice.

Proposed four-year UG programme shall lead to a degree with research if the students complete a rigorous research project in their major area of study.

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) including colleges and universities will now have the flexibility to offer a two-year Master’s Degree programme with the second year devoted entirely to research for those who have completed 3-year bachelor’s programme, whereas for students completing a 4-year bachelor’s programme with research, there would be a 1-year Master’s programme and an integrated 5-year bachelor’s/master’s degree programme will also be up for the grabs.

Henceforth undertaking a doctorate shall require either a master’s degree or a 4-year bachelor’s degree with research. Accordingly, colleges have to gear up themselves to face these new challenges of starting multidisciplinary research and offering research degrees to their students.