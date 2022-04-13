Four things set on a pinnacle

Firstly, God refers to Himself as the most compassionate who taught Quran. Then, He refers to having created humanity and bestowing it with power of speech. Thus four things are set on a pinnacle; God as the most gracious, Quran as the best knowledge, human as the best creation, and speech as the best of his abilities.

Though compassion, love and mercy are quite humanly virtues as well, why should God claim the copyright alone? Well, this is for consistency in the flow of His mercy and being independent of who the recipient is. With humans, this is not possible.

He has a consistently kind and forgiving attitude towards His creation over whom He has the power to harm or right to punish. We float in the limitless expanse of cosmos as He sets a mathematical condition valid to nullify gravity. Then He also keeps preventing many unpleasant things to happen to us and every time we are saved, we say “Thank God”.