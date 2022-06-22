Freedom: When gender is the issue

Young women who sought freedom and equality for racial minorities and campaigned for social justice for the poor and opportunity for the disadvantaged could not escape seeking those things for themselves, too. Their experiences in social movements for others soon turned to questions of why they could not liberate themselves.

Every successful husband needed a wife, according to Professor Patricia Albjerg Graham, the historian and academic who herself became a wife in the 1950s. Though she herself had a PhD, she could not focus on her own work in the early years of her marriage. Instead, she put her career on hold while her husband finished his training. Events of the 1960s encouraged impatience with that way of acting and thinking.

Women, sometimes educated, sometimes ready for professions, sought to live as they chose and to construct families or not as they wished. In a movement that we call the cultural revolution, women began to reject the dictates of consumption and tradition and to assert a new value system based on freedom. They might separate themselves from their families of origin, give up excess possessions, move to communes to live lives based on sexual liberation.

We call these young people flower children. At the heart of the cultural revolution lay the goal of ending sexual repression and promoting sexual freedom. Suddenly, many of the young rejected the notion of marriage altogether, preferring instead to shed the constraints of state regulation and to raise liberated offspring.

But women of the 1960s quickly discovered that their liberation paralleled the liberation of men, who could and did exercise their freedom without taking any responsibility for the consequences of their acts. The excitement of this freedom produced babies for whom women remained primarily responsible, and liberation did little to enhance the self-esteem heterosexual women.

Rather, the absence of monogamous commitment created inordinate pressures on women who could make few demands on free men. The movement for sexual liberation had two other ongoing consequences.