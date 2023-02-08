Freezing cold and the stories of my Dadi

BY FARYAL FATIMA

In a frosty winter, I was enjoying snowfall sitting in the Hamam. There is nothing more beautiful than watching the snowfall sitting in a hot hamam. It felt like nature is ginning cotton.

But what is so specific that makes harsh winters more beautiful? Ask me.

My 90-year-old great-grandmother Rahmat Bano tells me about the “winters of Kashmir, its economy and literature”. When prodded, she would narrate stories.

Long ago, she says, the winter nights were full of kahwa with jaggery. Men between 30 to 40 would go to Punjab for labour work during winters, so jaggery was brought from Punjab and it was a treat for everyone.

Those were the days. She sighed. I couldn’t realize whether she was nostalgic or frightened to recollect those memories.

At times she gets sleepy while narrating these stories but I persist and she comes up with another story. There is a story within every story. And she also comes up with couplets like these too: