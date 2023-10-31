From Fashion to Folly

In my more than ten years of working in khyber medical institute srinagar, I have personally experienced hundreds of young smokers comes to our hospital as Major and Massive Heart attacks,which required either coronary stenting or bypass surgeries..

Smokers usually have multi vessel or diffuse disease in their coronaries that’s why they required either multivessel stents or bypass surgeries..

Smoking among the young generation in Kashmir is a fashion now a days and ultimately this smoking also leads to drug addiction later on.

Smoking leads to disease and disability and harms nearly every organ of the body.

Smoking causes Lung and oropharynx and Gastrointestinal Cancers , Heart diseases, Strokes, irreversible Lung Diseases, COPD,, chronic bronchitis and Emphysema,Diabetes, osteoporosis, skin n mental diseases and many other deadly diseases.

According to the World health Organisation, Smoking and Tobacco kills more than 8 Million people each year .. and around 1 million dies due to passive smoking effects (second hand smoking)..

Cigarette smoking is responsible for 50 % of all avoidable deaths in smokers with half of these due to atherosclerotic cardiovascular diseases such as heart attack and strokes…

How smoking Harms the Cardiovascular system!!!

People who smoke are upto 6 times more likely to have a heart attack compared to non smokers ..

Smoking increases the formation of plaque in blood vessels, Chemicals in cigarette smoke cause the blood to thicken and form clots inside the arteries,blockage from a clot can lead to heart attack and sudden death..

Smoking is a major cause of cardiovascular diseases and causes approximately one of every four deaths from cardiovascular diseases.

The risk of Cardiovascular diseases increases with the number of cigarettes smoked per day ..

Smoking causes instant and long term rise in blood pressure.

Smoking disturbs normal heart rhythms .

Smoking lowers Body’s HDL which is good cholesterol and raises LDL which is bad cholesterol,, and also increases Triglycerides,again predisposing heart attacks ..

Smoking causes instant and long term increase in heart rate ..

Smoking reduces blood flow from the heart .

Smoking reduces the amount of oxygen that reaches the body’s tissues.

Smoking increases the risk for blood clots .it damages blood vessels and doubles the risk of strokes.

Smoking is the most common cause of peripheral artery diseases ( e.g., vessels get damaged in arms, legs, hands and feet which can cause gangrene also.

Smoking also causes life threatening condition what is known as abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Women smokers have a higher risk of dying from an aortic aneurysm than men who smoke!!!