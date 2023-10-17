From First Teeth to Lasting Health: Child Oral Care in Kashmir

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that kashmir concluded its Marathon marriage season which inadvertently blends people from all shades and walks of life and besides all idle gossiping,grimace and grievance sharing,it also gives parents an opportunity to seek free doctors advice novice and also serves a platform for doctors to sneak into realm of social realities.

This season I nearly came across an ample number of apprehensive neglected and reprehensible parents regarding oral health problems of newborn and children ,prompting me to document an experience to discuss one of most neglected and most laid back problems in the parental books of Kashmir.

Early childhood caries ECC is one of silent epidemic diseases affecting most vulnerable children with poor oral hygiene practices and especially low social economic conditions especially here in Kashmir.

And it starts the moment your young ones get their first teeth in their mouth as early as 6 months of age and rapidly spread to involve other teeth.