From First Teeth to Lasting Health: Child Oral Care in Kashmir

It wouldn’t be wrong to say that kashmir concluded its Marathon marriage season which inadvertently blends people from all shades and walks of life and besides all idle gossiping,grimace and grievance sharing,it also gives parents an opportunity to seek free doctors advice novice and also serves a platform for doctors to sneak into realm of social realities.
This season I nearly came across an ample number of apprehensive neglected and reprehensible parents regarding oral health problems of newborn and children ,prompting me to document an experience to discuss one of most neglected and most laid back problems in the parental books of Kashmir.
Early childhood caries ECC is one of silent epidemic diseases affecting most vulnerable children with poor oral hygiene practices and especially low social economic conditions especially here in Kashmir.
And it starts the moment your young ones get their first teeth in their mouth as early as 6 months of age and rapidly spread to involve other teeth.
Besides Early childhood caries, Nursing bottle syndrome is another disease that marks its presence especially in childhood,given the fact that our children now are fed more formula feeds than breast feeding and consequently this syndrome becomes evident in early years with signs of dental decay in upper teeth and molars with clean lower teeth.
Albeit true fact is that parents often become too ardent and sincere with respect to immunisation for their children and newborn and rightfully so but it’s also seen that they are equally careless, insincere and intrusive with respect to prioritising the early oral health care of their child.
A research in a child health journal concluded that mothers with poor oral health and high levels of oral bacteria before and during pregnancy are at greater Risk for preterm deliveries and low birth weight babies and such babies after birth have greater tendency to develop oral health infections and dental caries.
Also an unusual understanding among some parents who believe that childhood teeth will be shed and pay way to new permanent teeth is subject to the fact that your primary teeth are taken care of and they shed at required time with no diseases affecting them.
Treatment and prevention
As far as treatment in children is concerned, The old adage “prevention is better than cure” is still the best thing that revolves around any dental care in children besides the fact that dental caries is a preventable and reversible disease in early stages that not only makes the childhood cheerful but saves the parents from hefty amounts that have to be spend in dental clinics.
Some useful treatment modalities that need to be followed for child oral health care are
1. Cleaning the gums of the newborn with soft cloth or wet clean cotton after feeding.
2. Introducing a soft finger toothbrush for parents as the first teeth erupt in mouth ,and avoiding use of silicon based brushes.
3. Applying fluoride varnish can help prevent around 1/3rd of cavities in baby teeth and applying dental sealants to chewing surfaces prevent 80% of early childhood cavities.
4. Extended periods of formula feeding especially at night without cleaning gums and teeth is not a good sign and habit.
5. Do not use pacifier for dummies dipped in honey or other sugar based solutions and do not put child to bed while feeding
The transition of a child through years has marked phases of development that needs to be celebrated and monitored but one has to be vigilant especially parents need to be conscious and mindful that healthy milk teeth will bring healthy permanent teeth .
Neglecting any oral health diseases in childhood will give rise to a plethora of other diseases in children.
A comprehensive Anticipatory guidance is needed that involves prenatal and postnatal counselling of parents,diet and nutrition,fluoride adequacy in childhood ,watchful oral habits and injury prevention in children.
Besides dental practitioners, all other allied healthcare personnel ,gynaecologists and child health specialists ,ANMS and ASHA workers should be made part of this campaign to raise awareness about the importance of child oral health.
Like a child's birth is more than a celebration of two families ,it’s also more than just preventing seasonal diseases and starting to prioritise oral health care for his better life.
Dr Tahir Ahmad is MDS oral and Maxillofacial surgery and Dental practitioner at Srinagar.