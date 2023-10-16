From Fragile Five to First Five

India, as one of the world’s largest democracies, has continuously evolved and sought progress under the leadership of various heads of State. However, one leader who has stood out in recent times for his profound impact is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In 2014, India was one of the world’s ‘fragile five ‘caught in high inflation, low GDP growth, policy paralysis, and endemic corruption. India was then the world’s tenth largest economy. From the fragile five to the first five is an accomplishment, especially given the two lost Covid-19 years and trade dislocations due to the Russia-Ukraine war.

Since assuming office in 2014, PM Modi has spearheaded numerous initiatives and implemented transformative policies that have significantly propelled India’s development across various sectors. First and foremost, one cannot overlook the advancements made in the economic sector during PM Modi’s tenure. His government has introduced several crucial reforms aimed at boosting economic growth, such as the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC). The implementation of GST has streamlined the tax structure and enhanced ease of doing business, thereby attracting more domestic and foreign investments. Additionally, the IBC has helped address the issue of non-performing assets, improving the overall health of the banking sector. As a result of these reforms, India’s GDP has witnessed steady growth, making it one of the world’s fastest-growing major economies.

During Narendra Modi’s tenure as the Prime Minister of India, some of his top achievements include: