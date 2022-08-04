Once, a group of a half-dozen students from a foreign country was on an expedition to know about the past of Dunstaan: how it had turned from Gulistaan (the land of flowers), as it was then popularly called, to present day Dunstaan (the land of dunces) only; to learn the causes that led to its transmogrification from paradise to a living-hell of concrete jungle on the earth.

The zealous six had read a lot in their books & on internet about it, that once was a large valley surrounded by steeping snow-clad mountains with rivers & rivulets flowing down along their bottom, slopping luxuriant jungles spreading a cool blanket of freshness on its inhabitants, and also beautified by flower-meadows-gardens that generated tons of eddies of scented-air, every second, invigorating the moribund.

Traveling beyond their bookish regime, and their compelling keen interest in acquiring first-hand information about its gradual deterioration, over years in the past, had driven them to it: that unfortunate part of the world. And, the most apt man to guide & tell them the facts relating to the vandalism of their [Mother-] land by her own sons was, obviously, none but Danish Baba himself.

They looked for him in the uptown through its narrow passages & lanes, for several hours, in their hired ten-seated vehicle. Ultimately, they were guided by some young men of his colony to a decrepit building where he was resting in a rocking willow chair in the endmost corner of its untidy corridor.

Some poor families, after Dunstaan’s decline took ugly shape, had come to shelter in some rooms of the building that was owned by him, and, used in the past for a guesthouse. It was morning time when they greeted him, introduced themselves to him, briefed him about their mission and wanted him to be interviewed in that connection.