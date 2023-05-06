From Unwavering Support to Abandonment

Let us begin with the thought-provoking inquiry, "Why do the majority of adult children neglect their parents?" It is a saddening reality that offspring show little concern for their parents, rarely keeping in touch or visiting them, and disregarding their well-being. This phenomenon is increasingly prevalent, and the reasons behind it are multifaceted.

There are instances where adult children justify their distance from their parents, while in other cases, the reasons are elusive. When we become parents, we presume that our bond with our children will endure, that it will remain affectionate, genuine, and unwavering. However, life does not offer solid guarantees, and the filial ties between parents and children can be severed.

Such situations often leave parents feeling insecure and distressed, unable to understand why their children have chosen to distance themselves. They cling to the hope that their phone will ring or their child will pay them a visit. They may even try to reach out to their child's friends in the hopes of connecting or simply to ensure their well-being.

Each family and family member has a unique personality, disposition, and the dynamics between parents and adult children can vary widely. Nonetheless, the absence of filial piety can cause great pain and suffering, and it is a phenomenon that deserves our attention and understanding.

Nothing on the face of earth can justify the indifference of the adult children towards their parents, nonetheless the root cause of aloofness in parent-child relationships is not always clear. In many cases, the departure of an adult child (specifically a son) after marriage marks a pivotal moment in the parent-child relationship. As the child becomes preoccupied with the demands of their own family unit, a noticeable decline in visits to the parental household can be observed, serving as an early indicator of potential strife.