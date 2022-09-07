The future role of dwarf honeybees in natural and agricultural systems provides multidisciplinary perspective about the different facets of dwarf honeybees. The role of dwarf honeybee Apis florea assumes utmost importance in the context of pollinator decline throughout the world threatening stability of ecosystems and global food security.

Apis florea is a low land species of south Asia extending more to the west than other Asiatic Apis species. It is an important pollinator of crops in hot and dry agricultural plains. The book is first of its kind which deals in details on varied aspects of Apis florea biology, management, conservation strategies for protecting biodiversity and enhancing crop productivity.

The book aims to promote a large, diverse, sustainable, and dependable bee pollinator workforce that can meet the challenge for optimising food production well into the 21st century. Apis florea provides source of livelihood in mountainous areas and marginal farmers.