G H Kangoo: Doyen of Modern Forestry

In 1952 he was selected for the BSc Agriculture course at Govt Agriculture College Ludhiana in Punjab. The College was established in Ludhiana soon after India-Pakistan partition and was housed in a small building. The main campus of the college namely Punjab Agriculture College was established in 1906 at Lyallpur Punjab now called Faisalabad in Pakistan.

After 1947, Govt set up a makeshift campus in Ludhiana which is now a full fledged Agriculture University. In 1956 G H Kangoo completed his degree in Agriculture and came back to Kashmir. For some months he worked in the Agriculture Department and was posted at agriculture seed farm Sopore.

During the same time Mr Kangoo appeared for the Superior Forest Service exam conducted by J&K Govt and qualified the same. He was sent to Forest Research Institute & College Dehradun by J&K Govt for further training. During those days Indian Forest Service (IFS) was yet to be started in India.

For the information of readers, the IFS is one of the three All India Services, which was constituted in 1966 under the All-India Services Act 1951 by the Government of India. The main mandate of the Indian Forest Service (IFS) was to implement the National Forest Policy on scientific lines.