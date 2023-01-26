G20: Coming to Kashmir

Kashmir is all set to host G20 meeting in May, 2023, at summer capital Srinagar. Despite winter season, Administration is making advance arrangements being a “moment of pride”, by repairing major roads, and drainage system; by passing directions for beautification, plants for parks and wall painting.

Over 200 meetings will be held in more than 50 cities across 32 different work streams. It may be a historical day when G20 member country representatives visit together the heaven on earth.

In the year 1999 G20 was formed as a forum of finance ministers to discuss global economic & financial issues.

The forum was upgraded to the level of Heads of States for international cooperation in view of global economic crisis. The agenda was also expanded to include trade, climate change, sustainable development, health, agriculture, energy, environment and an important chapter which is corruption.