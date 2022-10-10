Gandhi in Kashmir: A Leaf from History

On 3rd August, 47, Gandhiji visited Soura residence of Sheikh Abdullah “where a domestic function had been arranged in his honour”. He presented some gifts to the wife of Sheikh Abdullah [Pyarelal, Munshi]. Begum Abdullah told Gandhi Ji if Sheikh Abdullah were not in jail, he would have arranged a much grand reception party for him. To mention, at this time, Sheikh Abdullah was serving a sentence of three years imprisonment in Jammu jail, with some of his close associates, since May, 1946 on the charges of “sedition”. “There was unnecessary fuss about photography and a highly expensive tea for which obviously great preparation was made. I had come close to the family and hence I administered a gentle rebuke for the lavish expenditure & so much unnecessary trouble. I don’t know whether the lesson went home; I fear (it did) not”, wrote Gandhiji in his report 6-8-47 on Kashmir visit to Nehru. There was a “gathering of nearly 5,000 Kashmiri women”, NC followers, “waiting since 11 o’clock in the morning for Gandhiji” outside the Soura residence of Sheikh Abdullah. The womenfolk “insisted upon his Darshan” which Gandhiji gave to bless the waiting women. This delayed the departure of Gandhiji from Soura residence till “8 o’clock in the evening” & next day morning he had to return from the valley. [Pyarelal Nayyar] In the morning of 4th August, he left for Jammu. He was asked by a deputation of people at Jammu questions about joining of Dominions since 15th August was fast approaching but he left the answer to the will of the people. [Pyarelal, Tendulkar] From Jammu, he went to Rawalpindi & talked to the refugees at Wah Camp.

Not much is known about what transpired between Maharaja & Gandhiji at the meeting at Gupkar Palace. However, he “was one of the world’s most ingenious politicians and it was hard to think what could have drawn him, as a saint, to Srinagar at that time”, wrote one of the most celebrated independent journalists of the British India, Ian Melville Stephens, editor of Indian Newspaper, The Statesman, Calcutta. According to Ramchandra Guha, Gandhiji wanted to seek release of Sheikh Abdullah from prison & to get a sense of the mood of people of the valley. The common masses of the landlocked valley seem to have been not affected by the political developments of the subcontinent & that is why Gandhiji saw “ray of hope” in Kashmir. In his Note & connected letter of 6-8-1947 to Nehru & Patel, reproduced in biographies & Selected Works of Gandhiji, he wrote that “RC Kak was unpopular” & National Conference leaders were “most sanguine that the result of the free vote of the people, would be in favour of Kashmir joining the [Indian] Union provided of course that Sheikh Abdullah & his co-prisoners were released”. It was how the situation could be “saved in Kashmir”, wrote Gandhiji.

Tailpiece:

Gandhiji was such a magnetic personality that attracted notably three eminent Muslim leaders of the time who had come in deep association with him which shaped their political characters & earned them specific sobriquets with word “Gandhi” attached to the name of each one of them. They were: Abdul Gaffar Khan of Frontier, Abdul Samad Khan Achakzai of Baluchistan & Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah of Kashmir. Hence, in history, they had become famous as Sarhadi Gandhi, Baluchi Gandhi & Kashur Gandhi, respectively. Kashur Gandhi is the Kashmiri meaning & translation of Kashmir Ka Gandhi. To note, “Kashmir Ka Gandhi” was the first book written by Prem Nath Bazaz in 1935 when he was closely associated with Sheikh Abdullah & fondly called him Kashmir Ka Gandhi. Kashmir Ka Gandhi was the title of the first book written by Bazaz in 1935 wherein he was all praise about Sheikh Abdullah following the ideology of Gandhiji in Kashmir by bringing about communal harmony which Bazaz thinks was ‘disturbed’ by the 1931-developments. Sheikh Abdullah himself writes that he was implementing “higher ideals” of Gandhiji in Kashmir.