Gateway to 21st Century Education

An assortment of ‘open’ philosophies and models have emerged as an outcome of diverse motivators, persuaders and impetuses – with sharing freely, endorsing economic efficiencies, foiling replication, evading obstructive copyright practices, and refining access to broad groups of stakeholders.

Many of these advances have been determined by and shaped by people who identify the paybacks to themselves, and sometimes to wider communities. Some of these are Open Design, Open-Source Software, Open Access to Research Results, Open Courseware, Open Data, Open Standards, etc. Quite a few of these movements have somehow impacted the education community both in terms of research on learning and teaching (particularly in the area of educational technology). The open education movement (OEM) is the mounting trend of open education philosophy — a belief that educational resources and experiences must be accessible to one and all.

No doubt the general principles of open education were delineated in 2008 in the Cape Town Declaration, one of the first initiatives to lay the rudiments of the “emerging open education movement” and to advocate for the freedom to use, modify, and redistribute educational resources without restriction but The Open Education movement started around the concept of Open Educational Resources (OER), a term initially devised at a forum arranged by UNESCO in 2002 and then Open Course Ware Consortium (recently renamed as Open Education Consortium) which was launched in 2005. From connectivism through a Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) in 2008 at Manitoba University (Canada) to Artificial Intelligence at Stanford in 2011, the Open Education movement is in good vigor today.

The open education movement has ventured its entitlement to a growing corner of academia over the last twenty years. It’s become a dominant refrain in discussions about pedagogy and equity around the globe.