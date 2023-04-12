Gauri Kaul Foundation | Two years of saving lives and transforming healthcare in J&K

Heart Centre:

The clinic is the result of a deep study of non-communicable disease patterns across several districts of Jammu and Kashmir. The aim of the centre is simple yet profound: “No More Heart Attacks”.

With specialized care for patients suffering from high blood pressure, diabetes, and heart disease, the Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre is a beacon of hope for those who seek a healthier, happier life at their doorstep for getting benefitted from this exceptional facility. The centre besides heart care has multi-speciality services available which are planned to be extended to trauma, obstetrics and Gynaecology etc.

The Gauri Old Age Mission, also associated with this centre, provides exclusive treatment to senior citizens, ensuring that their golden years are filled with comfort and care.

At the Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre, cutting-edge non-invasive cardiology equipment is available thanks to the generous contribution of ONGC under its Corporate Social Responsibility program. This state-of-the-art equipment, coupled with the expertise of the highly trained medical staff, ensures that patients receive the best possible care. All the equipment available in our Srinagar heart centre has been procured along with facilities to keep running electric power in view of frequent power failures especially in winter months. All the blood tests including the point of care bio-markers are available for a prompt diagnosis and initiating of treatment. The centre also draws patients from districts of Shopian and Kulgam. Thus, catering to a population of around 15 lacks. Till the end of March 2023, we had seen and evaluated 1499 patients in this centre.

But what truly sets this clinic apart is its commitment to preserving the memory the grand old man, who still provokes nostalgic memories for the people of that region. It is a tribute to a man who believed in the power of healing and the importance of giving back to the community. It is a shining example of what can be achieved when knowledge, compassion, and generosity come together. It is a place of hope, healing, and inspiration – a beacon of light in the fight against heart disease.

Revolutionising Rural Healthcare: GKF’s State-of-the-Art Telehealth Units

The rural and difficult areas of Jammu and Kashmir face several challenges in accessing quality healthcare services. The lack of adequate healthcare facilities and infrastructure makes it difficult for patients to receive medical attention, especially in areas that are cut off due to harsh weather conditions. However, the introduction of telehealth by GKF, has revolutionised the healthcare system in these areas, bringing quality healthcare closer to the people who need it the most.

Thanks to the support of IOCL and ONGC, GKF was able to establish three telehealth units. Two of the units were financed by IOCL, while the other was established under ONGC’s CSR program. The impact of these units was immediately felt in the community. The telehealth units have been strategically placed in areas that are difficult to access and have limited healthcare infrastructure.

Machil: The border area of Kupwara District

One of the telehealth units is located in the Machil border area of district Kupwara, which is cut off from the rest of the world for four months due to heavy snow and harsh weather conditions. The telehealth unit, operational in the Sahi Memorial Army Hospital, has been a game-changer in providing quality healthcare services to the people of the area. The collaboration with Army (RR-56) has been very useful for operating it. The unit is also supported by a patient transport ambulance provided under CSR by IOCL. In the year under study 463 consultations were done for the people of surrounding villages in this sector. Sahi memorial hospital besides using the telemedicine system provided by GKF has set up a small indoor facility during this year with health care personnel being posted there. In the last year a total of 463 consultations have been done there.

Jagti Migrant Township, Jammu

The second telehealth unit is located in Jagti township in Jammu, primarily serving the Kashmiri Pandit migrants. The unit has made it possible for patients in the area to access specialised healthcare services without having to travel long distances to the city. This has not only saved time and effort but has also made quality healthcare more accessible to people who would otherwise have difficulty accessing it. Helpline Humanity, an NGO, is our partner there.

Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre

The third telehealth unit is located in Prasad Joo Khan Heart Centre, Hawl, catering to the rural population of South Kashmir. The unit drains patients from neighbouring districts of Shopian and Kulgam. The telehealth unit has enabled the people of the area to access quality healthcare services without having to travel long distances to the city. This has made healthcare more affordable and accessible, especially for those who are financially challenged.

The efforts of IOCL and ONGC in sponsoring these units have made quality healthcare services more accessible to people who need them the most. These telehealth units have not only improved healthcare outcomes but have also brought hope and relief to the people of the area.

Providing Comprehensive Care for Seniors: Gauri Old Age Mission Facilities

Gauri Old Age Mission, we understand the importance of ensuring that our seniors receive the best possible care and attention as they age. That’s why we offer a range of services that are designed to cater to their specific needs. These facilities include:

OPD consultations, which allow elderly individuals to have access to geriatric specialist (specialist of old-age diseases) for check-ups and general health advice.

Home-based care (HBC) services, which can be a great relief for older individuals who may have difficulty travelling to a clinic or hospital.

Telehealth is another service provided by the mission, which allows elderly individuals to consult with geriatric specialist remotely, making healthcare more accessible and convenient for them.

Vaccinations for the elderly: In recognition of the importance of vaccination for older adults, the Gauri Old Age Mission has also developed a vaccination protocol specifically for the elderly population, ensuring that they receive the vaccines they need to stay healthy.

Pain and palliative care is yet another service offered by the mission, which can be essential for elderly individuals who may be dealing with chronic pain or other conditions that require specialized care.

IV infusion therapy which can be crucial for older individuals who need intravenous medications or fluids.

Gauri Old Age Mission thus aims to provide our seniors with the care and support that they need to live happy, healthy, and fulfilling lives. We are committed to ensuring that all of our patients receive the highest possible standard of care, and we are here to support them every step of the way.

Promoting Medical Innovation: The Gauri Research Centre

While touring in the picturesque rural Kashmir, a group of healthcare professionals of the GKF and associated medical researchers came together with a dream to provide healthcare services to all levels of society in Kashmir. The founder of GKF and his team knew that providing healthcare alone was not enough. His team believed that medical research was crucial for improving healthcare outcomes, and so they established the Gauri Research Centre. Ms Priyadarshani Arambam and her team were instrumental in initiating and executing this program along with Dr Zubair Saleem.

The Centre is registered with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW), Government of India, and aims to give a boost to medical research in Kashmir. The centre is equipped with modern facilities and staffed with highly qualified researchers, who are passionate about improving healthcare outcomes in the region.

Medical research is especially important in Kashmir, where the population faces a unique set of health challenges. The region has a high prevalence of various diseases, including cardiovascular disease, cancer, and respiratory illnesses. These diseases are often exacerbated by factors such as poverty, lack of access to healthcare, and the harsh weather conditions in the region.

The Research Centre focuses on conducting research on these diseases, with the aim of developing evidence-based treatment and prevention strategies. The Centre also is in the process of collaborating with other research institutions and universities, to share knowledge and resources.

The Centre also played a crucial role in promoting public awareness about various health issues through organising workshops, seminars, and awareness programs. The Gauri Research Centre is committed to academic excellence, and their dedication to research has resulted in several noteworthy achievements. One such accomplishment was their study on the pattern of diseases in rural Kashmir, which was published in the prestigious Indian Heart Journal.

The findings of the study were significant, as they shed light on the unique challenges faced by rural communities in Kashmir when it comes to managing these diseases. The study revealed a high prevalence of hypertension and diabetes, especially among the elderly population, and highlighted the very high prevalence of un controlled hypertension and diabetes. Thus, highlighting a need for targeted interventions to address these health issues. The publication of this study in the Indian Heart Journal was a testament to the quality of research conducted at the Gauri Research Centre.