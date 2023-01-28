Gauri Old Age Clinic: A ray of hope for Senior Citizens

BY DR. MALEEHA QAISAR
Since we received lots of queries and calls regarding appointments and home-based-care for the elderly, for the convenience and in the best interest of caregivers and patients, Gauri Old-Age Clinic will be offering its services in the following manner:
OPD Consultation:
In person consultation at Gauri Heart Centre, Opposite HDFC Bank, Lalnagar, Chanapora, Srinagar. For the convenience of patients all appointments will be given on the phone. We will try our best that our consultant sees you at the time allotted.
TELE-HEALTH:
Appointments can be booked for telephone/mobile phone/video call consultation by just calling us. We will connect you with our consultant on the same day.
Home-Based-Care:
Patients who are not able to come to us and need physical checkup, appointments for home based care called as HOME VISIT by our consultant can be booked on phone.
This facility has been designed for convenience of the caregivers especially who are away from their parents for different reasons. They can book their appointments on the phone and we will take care of the health of their parents.
OUR PHONE NUMBER FOR CALL/WHATSAPP/SMS is 9541334476 or email us on help@ghcsgr.com
Dr. Maleeha is a researcher at Gauri Research Centre
