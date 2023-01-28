Gauri Old Age Clinic: A ray of hope for Senior Citizens

Home-Based-Care:

Patients who are not able to come to us and need physical checkup, appointments for home based care called as HOME VISIT by our consultant can be booked on phone.

This facility has been designed for convenience of the caregivers especially who are away from their parents for different reasons. They can book their appointments on the phone and we will take care of the health of their parents.

OUR PHONE NUMBER FOR CALL/WHATSAPP/SMS is 9541334476 or email us on help@ghcsgr.com