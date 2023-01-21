Gauri Old-Age Clinic: A ray of hope for the Elderly

Care for senior citizens is the key for healthy aging. Gauri Old-Age Clinic, an exclusive health clinic for senior citizens will be offering exceptional cost effective care from the first week of February this year.

The old-age clinic will be providing care for the unique health needs of the elderly and diagnosing and treating elderly patients with complex medical conditions including social problems.

The clinic is aimed to provide Holistic Health for senior citizens and treating the common diseases in elderly that includes heart diseases, high blood pressure, diabetes, urinary problems, prostate problems, neurological problems (Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease), memory loss, sleep disorders, gastroenterological problems, musculo-skeletol pain, osteoporosis, gout, various infections and chest diseases. Beside physical problems, the senior citizens will be counseled for their mental stress, social problems, sense of loneliness and isolation.

The goal is to create comprehensive individualized plans for treating elderly people. Known as Exclusive Holistic Health for Elderly, the plans are designed to preserve their independence and improve their quality of life.

In addition, the caregivers (adult children of the patients) will be given proper counseling for preventing Caregiver Burnout. In the beginning, the clinic will offer following services: