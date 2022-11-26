Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics Group start an outreach program for senior citizens

In a significant development for the overall well-being of senior citizens, Gauri Research Centre (GRC) associated with Kashmir Clinics Group (KCG) for providing holistic health to elders.

In their first program, GRC and KCG held a day-long symposium at KC Auditorium, Kashmir Clinics South, Anantnag for senior citizens. Scores of senior citizens including women from all walks of life attended the symposium.

In his statement, Prof (Dr) U Kaul, Founder Director, Gauri Kaul Foundation said, “Our study in Kashmir revealed that a significant number of people with certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) have uncontrolled blood pressure, blood sugar and other vital health markers. Most of these patients are elderly.

We realised that patients lacked proper awareness and education about the importance of non-pharmacological interventions in the management of diseases. Non-pharmacological interventions include lifestyle modification, a balanced diet and proper exercise.

Besides other factors, abandonment and neglecting elderly people is detrimental to their mental and physical health. Rising to the occasion, we associated with Kashmir Clinics Group for giving education, and awareness about ageing gracefully”.