Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics Group start an outreach program for senior citizens

In a significant development for the overall well-being of senior citizens, Gauri Research Centre (GRC) associated with Kashmir Clinics Group (KCG) for providing holistic health to elders.
In their first program, GRC and KCG held a day-long symposium at KC Auditorium, Kashmir Clinics South, Anantnag for senior citizens. Scores of senior citizens including women from all walks of life attended the symposium.
In his statement, Prof (Dr) U Kaul, Founder Director, Gauri Kaul Foundation said, “Our study in Kashmir revealed that a significant number of people with certain Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) have uncontrolled blood pressure, blood sugar and other vital health markers. Most of these patients are elderly.
We realised that patients lacked proper awareness and education about the importance of non-pharmacological interventions in the management of diseases. Non-pharmacological interventions include lifestyle modification, a balanced diet and proper exercise.
Besides other factors, abandonment and neglecting elderly people is detrimental to their mental and physical health. Rising to the occasion, we associated with Kashmir Clinics Group for giving education, and awareness about ageing gracefully”.
While speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman, Chairman and Founder, Kashmir Clinics Group said, “We are committed to providing the best healthcare facilities including awareness and holistic health to elders and that is why we started our awareness campaign with a symposium about holistic health in elderly”. Dr. Shakeel also announced special discounts on medicines and investigations for senior citizens at Kashmir Clinics South.
In his keynote address, Dr Zubair Saleem, Senior Geriatric Consultant said, “Patients usually focus much on taking medicines, however, they take other modalities of treatment lightly. Taking medicines is important, while, proper diet and exercise are also equally important”. He also discussed winter precautions and holistic health in the elderly.
Others who spoke on the occasion were Dr. Ajaz Naik, Head Oromaxillofacial Department, Kashmir Clinics South, Dr. Ishfaq, Retina Specialist, Kashmir Eye Hospitals and Mr Shakeel Ahmad, Director Kashmir Clinics South.
DISCLAIMER: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.