Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics South organizes workshop on Geriatric Care

As a part of a series of collaborative projects, Gauri Research Centre and Kashmir Clinics South organized a workshop for caregivers on Geriatric Care. This workshop aims at sensitizing caregivers of elderly people about the importance of caring for their parents.

In his statement, Prof Upendra Kaul, Founder Director GRC stated, “ Older parents are the backbone of the family and it is imperative for children to take care of them and ensure their safety and good health.

Adult children need to balance their work, family and care for their aging parents. Taking care of aging and ailing parents is the moral, social and fundamental responsibility of adult children.”

In his address, Dr. Shakeel Ur Rehman, Chairman and Founder, Kashmir Clinics Group said that children can be the sole source of solace for aged parents struggling with many ailments. Loving and caring for the dependent and bed-ridden parents gives them mental peace and contentment.

Keynote speaker, Dr. Zubair Saleem, Senior Geriatric Consultant said, “It is a responsibility of the adult children to

1) help ailing parents to recover from any illness

2) help them in bathrooms

3) prevent falling and injuring especially in winters

4) help them to enhance mobility

5) to organize a comfortable room for them

6) provide emotional support

7) make them feel important so that they retain sense of identity

8) assist them in taking proper dose of medicines at proper time. Caring for aging parents is a rewarding process.”