GBL: A burden-free way of preparing children for Metaverse

BY RABIA MUGHAL

There were days when learning was restricted to the four walls of a building, with space, infrastructure, volume, and capacity limits, pen and paper, or chalk & board! Learners were trained for the future, but it was perilous for them to attain skills that go beyond their ability to memorize their curriculum just for passing exams. But Children are our legacy.

It is anticipated that they ought to be well furnished for the challenges and encounters of the 21st century with the vital skill set in an evolving global world. In this expeditious amalgamated learning landscape, we are in a global classroom now.

Education must stimulate imagination in learners to reconnoiter, create and envision to make the planet everlasting and to generate a more sustainable world.

So, this blended/hybrid learning has certainly sparked a successive transformation in the education system.

The National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is the first policy of this millennium. The importance given to education technology in the NEP confirms it has to contend with multiple crises in the system.