GD Goenka Bla: Issues and Expectations

In March 2022, G D Goenka Baramulla started the maiden academic session for the first batch of students, with state-of-the-art facilities.

Owing to its well designed infrastructure of international standard, the five storey building with the central heating and cooling facilities, has become the main attraction for the parents and the students enrolling their kids in the school, located in Sangrama area in the outskirts of the Baramulla town.

The campus is spread over 120 kanals of land and the building has a capacity to accommodate around 5000 students.

Given the standard of the infrastructure, the school has no match at least in whole north Kashmir districts which is the main reason for parents who have kept their expectations high for the progress of the school which ultimately will prove fruitful for their kids.

But for an educational institution, mere high-end infrastructure cannot fulfill the needs of the students and satisfy the parents as well.

The GD Goenka Baramulls school has not been in the news for some time, but that does not mean all is well within the institution.

The parents of the students studying at the school have been left disappointed due to its weak management.

One such reason for the disappointment of the parents is that three Principals resigned from their positions in the school in just one academic year, which is not a good sign for the management of the school, for obvious reasons.

The management of the school had earlier hired Rajev Kumar as the first principal of the school who however resigned before the commencement of the maiden academic session of the school in 2022. The principal left without making his issues public and the management on the other side had its own justifications to safeguard the reputation of the school. In other words we can say, the management put the blame on the principal who resigned from the school.

After Kumar, the management of G D Goenka school hired Jyoti Gupta as new Principal for the institution. As a journalist, I interacted with Jyoti Gupta at the time of commencement of the first academic session of the school. During our conversation, I found Jyoti Gupta as one of the reputed academicians with high intellect who as the head of the schools had a clear vision about how to add diversity in the curriculum to meet the needs of the children.

After the passage of less than three months Jyoti Gupta resigned from her position which again raised questions on the functioning of the management of the school.

But again, the management had its own reasons to avoid the blame and instead gave an impression that the school is looking for better options available.