Generation Gap: ‘In our times’

BY DR. PRAKASH SIGEDAR
While addressing the younger ones, ‘Hamare Zamane Mein’ (In our times) is the commonly used sentence by elderly people in the family. Considering the relationship between the younger generation and older people, this somehow turns out to be a sentence of argument. This difference of opinion actually gives rise to a phenomenon that we call as Generation Gap.
The world is so dynamic. And more so during contemporary times. Imparting values and ethos to the younger generation is important, however, comparing two generations in every situation brings some bitterness in relations between parents and their children most of the time. And this gets more complicated when the son gets married.
No two generations can be the same. There will be differences in many things like dress sense, food habits, cultural activities and so on. Change is the only constant thing and we must accept it. But change for the betterment. If any change, acceptable to the value system, brings happiness to the younger generation, we should encourage the change.
If we always try to compare the past traditions, culture, food habits, and dressing sense with the newer generations, we will be definitely entering into unending and unproductive arguments between two different generations. By virtue of development and advances in all spheres of life, we will see a lot of differences between the older and newer generations.
Most of the time, because of being more experienced, elderly people tend to compare things and younger people usually don’t like that giving rise to decent and bickering.
Not going too far, speaking about my family, even my son doesn’t like to listen to ‘hamare zamane ki baatein’ (Talks of our times). Music, study, entertainment, style, clothing and many other aspects of life are bound to change from generation to generation.
In our youth, the film industry was having Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan wearing long bell bottom pants and now we have Ranveer, Ranbir with narrow bottoms or Bermuda’s. Lata Mangeshkar, Mohamad Rafi, and Kishor Kumar remain unparalleled singers, however, today’s youth would prefer listening to Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar.
Rather than creating a wedge, moral values and cultural norms should actually bridge the generation gap. This is not the time to compare, this is the time to counsel. We need to teach them the values but like a friend. Rather than scolding and criticising the younger generation for everything, we need to take them into confidence, and that is the mantra for creating intergenerational bonding.
The older generations should not be averse to the positive ideas and plans of younger generations, however, they should also guide them with empathy.
Dr. Prakash is a Consultant Orthopaedic and trauma surgeon in Jalna Maharashtra and a Founder Member Geriatric Orthopedic Society of India (GOSI).
