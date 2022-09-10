Generation Gap: ‘In our times’

BY DR. PRAKASH SIGEDAR

While addressing the younger ones, ‘Hamare Zamane Mein’ (In our times) is the commonly used sentence by elderly people in the family. Considering the relationship between the younger generation and older people, this somehow turns out to be a sentence of argument. This difference of opinion actually gives rise to a phenomenon that we call as Generation Gap.

The world is so dynamic. And more so during contemporary times. Imparting values and ethos to the younger generation is important, however, comparing two generations in every situation brings some bitterness in relations between parents and their children most of the time. And this gets more complicated when the son gets married.

No two generations can be the same. There will be differences in many things like dress sense, food habits, cultural activities and so on. Change is the only constant thing and we must accept it. But change for the betterment. If any change, acceptable to the value system, brings happiness to the younger generation, we should encourage the change.

If we always try to compare the past traditions, culture, food habits, and dressing sense with the newer generations, we will be definitely entering into unending and unproductive arguments between two different generations. By virtue of development and advances in all spheres of life, we will see a lot of differences between the older and newer generations.