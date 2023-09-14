God is the supreme Mathematician

What surprises the scientists is that each of these numbers is carefully dialed to an astonishingly precise value within an exceedingly narrow range that makes our existence possible and plausible. And this cannot be a mere chance or a happy coincidence. It is rather a mathematical miracle.

The layout of our Universe is so overwhelming that there must be some super intellect who has monkeyed with mathematics and physics in designing it. Nature is best understood in the language of Mathematics.

We live in a mathematically imbued Universe. Mathematics cannot work so well in describing the Universe unless it has been designed that way.

God is therefore the supreme Mathematician and before anything else, He exists. He is the mind at the center of all creation. That is why worshipping God essentially means to praise Him, glorify Him and thank Him for His marvelous job.

He may not necessarily need the services and sacrifices that we keep rendering to Him except for our own joy and satisfaction. Scientists have never aimed at dismissal of divine and atheism is not left with any more hardcore explanations.