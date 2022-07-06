Good bye Ama Ji, see you on the flip-side

For the writers, who write about their family members, one of the enigmas, is why should the people be interested to read about someone, who was not known to them.

My grandmother Ama Ji might not have been a big name but the qualities that she embodied were extra ordinary in every sense of the word.

Therefore, this piece is less about her and more about the characteristics that she possessed. She possessed a set of fast disappearing qualities that the world today has started to forget and needs to be reminded of.