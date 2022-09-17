Good Samaritan

“Who is your patient”, said one of my colleagues to this young boy. “Sir, actually, I had come to the hospital for my own checkup, but I saw an old man lost, looking for the free medicine counter for senior citizens. I made him sit in the waiting hall and got these medicines for him. You please explain the dosage so that I will explain to him”, replied the young boy and added, “Nothing makes me as happy as helping the elderly who don’t have anyone to care about them and more without expecting anything in return”.

When this young boy came to know about the Alzheimer’s Clinic that is for senior Citizens, he helped the majority of senior citizens, who came alone to the hospital, by getting them investigated and getting free medicines for them. He stayed back till the last patient was seen at Alzheimer’s Clinic at JLNM Hospital.

Let us take a cue from this young boy Janif Dar from Chadora and at least take care of our parents.