GRANDPARENTS: Unsung Heroes of Modern Parenting

Rafiq, a retired private school teacher, celebrated his daughter Ulfat’s wedding with great enthusiasm. He emptied his savings to make it a joyous occasion. However, Ulfat’s in-laws turned out to be quite greedy. They subjected her to both physical and psychological abuse. Even speaking to her parents on the phone irritated them. Ulfat silently endured this torment without telling her parents.

Ulfat’s life took another challenging turn when she gave birth to Maryam, her daughter who was born with orthopedic disabilities. When her in-laws discovered this, they intensified their cruelty towards her.

One dreadful day, the family members attacked Ulfat, and her mother-in-law even tried to harm Maryam. Ulfat and her disabled daughter were thrown out of their home in the middle of the night.

Ulfat was so distressed that she contemplated suicide, but the innocent face of her little daughter stopped her. In the darkness of the night, chased by stray dogs, she found solace in her faith in Allah.

At dawn, she knocked gently on her parents’ door, worried that she might disturb them. She waited outside, lost in memories of her childhood when she helped her father build their family home brick by brick.

Eventually, her sister-in-law reluctantly let her in, and Ulfat tearfully poured out her heart to her parents. Her retired father, with comforting words, reassured her that they were there for her, with Allah on their side.

Despite the elders’ attempts, Ulfat’s husband insisted on divorce. Her in-laws agreed to take her back but not her handicapped child, leading to the divorce.