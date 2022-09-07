Gratitude to old teachers

In life one gets to know hundreds of teachers but some teachers are remembered always. Perhaps for the reason that they cared us like their own children.

Though, not highly qualified like present day teachers, yet, they were generous, sincere and had neatness in their teaching. I feel honored to recall the big role those school teachers have played in my life.

I vividly remember, it was the holy month of Ramadan. I was studying in 5th standard. School was a threat for me those days. I used to go to my school in my locality out of fear, and compulsion, of my mother.

Noor Sahib of Dangiwacha taught us that big book of mathematics. I shan’t forget that cloudy day, when we used to sit on sack-mats in school premises. He mostly preferred to teach us outside classroom on the wooden blackboard supported on an easel.

How harsh and stern he was! Not a single day would go by, when he did not thrash us. His rebuking was quite different than other teachers in the school. Then students would tremble out of fear, if, all of a sudden, teachers were seen anywhere.

No child would dare to speak or even stand in front of them. Their punishment was a blessing without which, we, probably, wouldn’t have attained anything in life.