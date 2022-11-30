GREED IS ENDLESS

He gets confused and seeks elucidation. Chief tells him that they sell land by a measure of a day and that he can go to any extent of the endless land and get as much land as he wants in a day by digging as many holes as he wants and putting turf on them as a mark for measurement.

The only condition is that he must return by sunset to the point where he starts, that is the point they stand on the ground. Chief puts his cap as mark of start with money of 1000 rubble of Poham on it. And, he starts his walk with a spade in hand.

Poham digs poles from North to South, East to West, on the sea of land. He has covered hundreds of thousands of acres of land. It is hot. He gets exhausted but does not rest thinking that he can make it back to the start before the sun sinks. But the sun goes down and down towards the hillock. It is getting late.

He gets alerted that time is running out, he won’t be able to return by sunset. He looks at the sun which has reached the earth. One side of it has already disappeared. As he reaches the hillock, it is dark. He looks up, the sun has already set.

He cries.... All my labour has been in vain. The people on the hillock are shouting at him, want him run fast towards the mark. With tired legs and broken body he reaches the mark of cap. He falls forward and reaches the cap with his hands crouching on ground.

Chief laughs, Poham has gained too much land. But the servants of Poham rush to him. They try to raise him up but blood is flowing from his mouth. Pahom is dead. Now his servants pick up the spade and dig a grave long enough for him (Poham) to lie in and bury him in it.