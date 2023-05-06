Gut Health for Seniors: Tips to Keep Constipation Away

4. Use the Bathroom Regularly: Seniors should try to establish a regular bathroom routine, and make time to use the bathroom when they feel the urge. Delaying bowel movements can make constipation worse, so it's important to listen to the body's signals and respond promptly.

5. Consider Medications: If lifestyle changes aren't enough to relieve constipation, there are a variety of over-the-counter and prescription medications that can help. Seniors should talk to their doctor or pharmacist about which options might be best for them, taking into account any other medications they're taking and any other health conditions they have.

6. Manage Stress: Stress can contribute to constipation, so it's important for seniors to find ways to manage stress in their lives. This might include activities like meditation, yoga, or tai chi, as well as spending time with loved ones, reading, or listening to music.

It's important to note that if constipation persists despite these efforts, seniors should speak with their healthcare provider to rule out any underlying medical conditions or medication side effects.