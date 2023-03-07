H3N2 infection: All you need to know about it?

Cases of H3N2 infection are increasing in Kashmir, as they are in other parts of the country, with a sudden increase in the number of patients experiencing symptoms such as cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache, and, in some cases, diarrhoea.

The infection usually lasts five to seven days. Doctors in the Valley have advised residents, particularly those suffering from respiratory diseases, to take precautions in order to maintain their health.

Doctors advise people not to panic if they have a viral infection. “People must take precautions, eat a healthy diet, and practise good hygiene. People who have a seasonal flu with mild to moderate symptoms should not be alarmed. If they have severe symptoms, they should go to the nearest hospital “they said.

They said the high risk groups include people with heart diseases, pregnant women, children, senior citizens, diabetics and kidney disease patients.

The H3N2 viral infection cases have risen significantly in India. Experts have repeatedly insisted on taking precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the H3N2 viral infection cases.

According to the ICMR, following safety protocols such as wearing mask, taking plenty of fluids, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching nose and eyes and taking paracetamol for fever and bodyache are the remedies to fight with the virus.

According to the data given by ICMR, Pan respiratory virus surveillance has been established by ICMR/DHR across 30 VRDLs.

Emphasising the clinical features of Influenza A H3N2, ICMR has said that this subtype appears to cause more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes.

“Out of the hospitalized SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent are suffering from fever, 86 per cent from cough, 27 per cent from breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing, and additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent has seizures. Also, 10 per cent of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care,” ICMR stated.