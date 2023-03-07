H3N2 infection: All you need to know about it?

Cases of H3N2 infection are increasing in Kashmir, as they are in other parts of the country, with a sudden increase in the number of patients experiencing symptoms such as cough, nausea, vomiting, sore throat, fever, body ache, and, in some cases, diarrhoea.
The infection usually lasts five to seven days. Doctors in the Valley have advised residents, particularly those suffering from respiratory diseases, to take precautions in order to maintain their health.
Doctors advise people not to panic if they have a viral infection. “People must take precautions, eat a healthy diet, and practise good hygiene. People who have a seasonal flu with mild to moderate symptoms should not be alarmed. If they have severe symptoms, they should go to the nearest hospital “they said.
They said the high risk groups include people with heart diseases, pregnant women, children, senior citizens, diabetics and kidney disease patients.
The H3N2 viral infection cases have risen significantly in India. Experts have repeatedly insisted on taking precautionary measure to prevent the spread of the H3N2 viral infection cases.
According to the ICMR, following safety protocols such as wearing mask, taking plenty of fluids, covering the mouth while coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching nose and eyes and taking paracetamol for fever and bodyache are the remedies to fight with the virus.
According to the data given by ICMR, Pan respiratory virus surveillance has been established by ICMR/DHR across 30 VRDLs.
Emphasising the clinical features of Influenza A H3N2, ICMR has said that this subtype appears to cause more hospitalizations than other influenza subtypes.
“Out of the hospitalized SARI patients with influenza A H3N2, about 92 per cent are suffering from fever, 86 per cent from cough, 27 per cent from breathlessness, 16 per cent with wheezing, and additionally, 16 per cent had clinical signs of pneumonia and 6 per cent has seizures. Also, 10 per cent of SARI patients who have H3N2 needed oxygen, and 7 per cent required ICU care,” ICMR stated.
What is H3N2 virus?
The H3N2 virus is a type of influenza A virus. It is a respiratory viral infection that causes illnesses every year.This subtype of influenza A virus was discovered in humans in 1968.
What are the Symptoms
The symptoms of the H3N2 virus include cough, runny nose or congested nose, sore throat, headaches, body aches, fever, chills, fatigue, diarrhoea, vomiting and breathlessness.
Precautions
Preventing any type of viral infection begins with getting vaccinated. Sanitize your surroundings by washing your hands with soap on a regular basis.Wear a mask or avoid contact with sick people.If you are sneezing or coughing, cover your mouth because the viral infection is contagious.
Treatment
The treatment for the H3N2 virus is simple; people should drink more fluids and stay hydrated.To relieve the symptoms, regular over-the-counter medications for fever, cough, or headaches can be taken.Around this time, annual flu shots for the influenza virus should be administered and taken.If your symptoms are severe, you should see a doctor.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.