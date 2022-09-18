Haakh – Kashmir’s Ubiquitous Vegetable

In Kashmiri a modest way of saying that for surviving and spending an austere but a complete life is to have enough “Haakh Batta” (Haakh and rice). This is beyond the level of prosperity, caste and religious lines. Somewhat akin to Dal-Roti of North India.

Haakh or Collard is a loose-leafed vegetable of Brassica oleracea species. This is a common species for vegetables like cabbage, broccoli etc. These plants are grown as a food crop for their edible large leaves, which are cooked and consumed with the main meal.

In India it largely produced in Kashmir but is a part of international cuisine for the last more than 2000 years. These geographies are, Brazil, Portugal, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, Kenya the Balkans and Spain.

There is also historical evidence that ancient Greeks cultivated many types of the plant. The plant is commercially cultivated for its slightly thick dark green leaves, which are slightly bitter.

One of the beauties of this plant is that it is available all around the year. However, the leaves of winter and early spring are tastier and very tender.